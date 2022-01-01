Vietnamese coffee in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
GoPho
2262 S University Dr., Davie
|Vietnamese Iced Coffee
|$5.00
iced pressed coffee w/ condensed milk
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
|VIETNAMESE ICED CONDENSED MILK COFFEE l Cafe Sửa Đa
|$5.00
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café
6461 Stirling Road, Davie
|46. Dalgona Vietnamese Coffee (NEW)
|$5.75
Traditionally brewed imported Vietnamese coffee with topped off Bustelo Whipped coffee cream.
|Vietnamese Coffee 1/2 Gal
|$16.95
Traditionally brewed imported Vietnamese coffee blended with Cafe Du Monde and condensed milk.