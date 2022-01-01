Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vietnamese coffee in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve vietnamese coffee

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

GoPho

2262 S University Dr., Davie

Avg 4.6 (641 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00
iced pressed coffee w/ condensed milk
More about GoPho
Item pic

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
VIETNAMESE ICED CONDENSED MILK COFFEE l Cafe Sửa Đa$5.00
More about Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
Item pic

 

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

6461 Stirling Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
46. Dalgona Vietnamese Coffee (NEW)$5.75
Traditionally brewed imported Vietnamese coffee with topped off Bustelo Whipped coffee cream.
Vietnamese Coffee 1/2 Gal$16.95
Traditionally brewed imported Vietnamese coffee blended with Cafe Du Monde and condensed milk.
More about 545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

