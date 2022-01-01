Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Volcano rolls in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve volcano rolls

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

Volcano Roll$14.00
California roll with cream cheese topped with seafood dynamite, masago and tempura flake on top with eel sauce
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

Volcano Roll$9.95
Krab, asparagus topped with a baked assortment of fish, Krab and mayonnaise, covered in eel sauce. Has sesame seeds.
More about Sushi Raku
CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

Volcano Roll$15.00
More about CJ Blacks

