Wonton soup in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve wonton soup

Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park

5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wonton Soup$6.00
Shrimp wonton with chunky chicken, spinach, scallion and cilantro in clear broth
More about Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY image

 

LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY

6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$5.00
Chicken broth with chicken dumplings
More about LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
Restaurant banner

POKE • GRILL • RAMEN • STEAKS

Masan Asian Grill (Weston)

1924 Weston Rd, Weston

Avg 4.4 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(L) WONTON SOUP$6.99
(S) WONTON SOUP$3.55
More about Masan Asian Grill (Weston)
Item pic

 

PLANTA Queen

1201 E LAS OLAS BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WONTON SOUP*$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
More about PLANTA Queen

