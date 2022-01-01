Wonton soup in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve wonton soup
Aroi Thai & Sushi - Oakland Park
5943 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderhill
|Wonton Soup
|$6.00
Shrimp wonton with chunky chicken, spinach, scallion and cilantro in clear broth
LUCKY CAT STREET EATERY
6322 Andrew Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Wonton Soup
|$5.00
Chicken broth with chicken dumplings
Masan Asian Grill (Weston)
1924 Weston Rd, Weston
|(L) WONTON SOUP
|$6.99
|(S) WONTON SOUP
|$3.55