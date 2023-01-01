Zeppole in Fort Lauderdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve zeppole

Main pic

 

Vivace Italian Restaurant & Bar -

9763 West Broward Boulevard, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Zeppole$10.00
More about Vivace Italian Restaurant & Bar -
Item pic

 

Grande Pizza -

8373 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
6 Zeppoli$6.00
6 pieces. With powdered sugar
More about Grande Pizza -

