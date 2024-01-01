Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Fort Lee

Fort Lee restaurants
Fort Lee restaurants that serve brisket

Aquarius Seafood Restaurant

230-234 Main St, Fort Lee

Takeout
B6 柱侯牛腩煲Braised Beef Brisket Casserole$26.50
Pho Che - Fort Lee NJ - 247 Main Street

247 Main Street, Fort Lee

Takeout
8. Lg Rare Steak & Brisket$13.99
Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
7. Lg Brisket$15.49
Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
8. Sm Rare Steak & Brisket$12.99
Pho served with scallions, onions, cilantro, and basil.
