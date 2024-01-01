Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Custard in Fort Lee

Go
Fort Lee restaurants
Toast

Fort Lee restaurants that serve custard

Item pic

 

Aquarius Seafood Restaurant

230-234 Main St, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
Takeout
奶黄猪仔包Steamed Creamy Custard Bun$4.75
黑金流沙包Deluxe Steamed Egg Custard Bun$5.95
More about Aquarius Seafood Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee

2024 Center Ave, Fort Lee

Avg 4.3 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Custard Danish$3.25
More about Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Lee

Shrimp Salad

Grilled Chicken

Calamari

Cake

Salmon Salad

Brisket

Pudding

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Fort Lee to explore

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.8 (17 restaurants)

Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

West New York

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tenafly

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

North Bergen

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2515 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (79 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (763 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1267 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston