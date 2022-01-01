Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Fort Lee

Fort Lee restaurants
Fort Lee restaurants that serve fajitas

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill - Fort Lee image

 

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill

2428 Lemoine Avenue, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
Takeout
477. Fajitas Garbialdi$21.95
Shrimp, steak & chicken
Steak Fajitas (serves 10)$149.00
Grilled skirt steak strips w/ sautéed onions & peppers in tomato sauce & one pint of shredded muenster cheese. 30 flour tortillas, half tray of yellopw rice, 32oz of beans, one pint of guacamole, sour cream, and salsa with a big bag of chips
476. Combo Fajitas$20.95
Chicken & skirt steak strips
More about Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grill
Noches De Plaza image

 

Noches De Plaza

177 Bridge Plaza, Fort Lee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas$16.00
More about Noches De Plaza

