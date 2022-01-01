Fort Mill American restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Fort Mill

The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Grilled Chicken$14.00
romaine, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, blended cheeses, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips with LD BBQ sauce
Whiskey River$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Farm Burger$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
Farm Haus Salad$7.99
lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra
Carolina Dog$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Killingtons Dip$13.00
Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
The Flipside Cafe image

BBQ

The Flipside Cafe

3150 US-21, Suite 112, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3510 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Flipside Cafe

