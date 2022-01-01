Fort Mill American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fort Mill
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Popular items
|BBQ Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
romaine, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, blended cheeses, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips with LD BBQ sauce
|Whiskey River
|$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
|Farm Haus Salad
|$7.99
lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra
|Carolina Dog
|$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Killingtons Dip
|$13.00
Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side