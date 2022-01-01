Fort Mill bars & lounges you'll love
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Popular items
|BBQ Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
romaine, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, blended cheeses, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips with LD BBQ sauce
|Whiskey River
|$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
More about Empire Pizza
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Large Garden
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
More about Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Chianti Braised Beef Short Ribs
|$25.00
marsala glazed mushrooms. polenta. broccolini. beef sauce
|Simple Pasta (D)
|$14.00
pick a sauce (olive oil and garlic. simple marinara. alfredo. cajun alfredo. pesto cream). a pasta (penne or bucatini). and a protein (shrimp. meatballs. grilled chicken)
|Cannoli (Single)
|$3.00
ricotta cream. chocolate chips.
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Killingtons Dip
|$13.00
Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side