Fort Mill bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Mill

The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Grilled Chicken$14.00
romaine, pico de gallo, black bean corn salsa, blended cheeses, sliced avocado, crispy tortilla strips with LD BBQ sauce
Whiskey River$14.00
double patties, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onions, bbq sauce
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
buttermilk brined, pimento cheese, house pickles & mustard sauce (Nashville style upon request)
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Garden$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
More about Empire Pizza
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen image

 

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chianti Braised Beef Short Ribs$25.00
marsala glazed mushrooms. polenta. broccolini. beef sauce
Simple Pasta (D)$14.00
pick a sauce (olive oil and garlic. simple marinara. alfredo. cajun alfredo. pesto cream). a pasta (penne or bucatini). and a protein (shrimp. meatballs. grilled chicken)
Cannoli (Single)$3.00
ricotta cream. chocolate chips.
More about Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Killingtons Dip$13.00
Slow cooked certified angus beef topped with provolone cheese and served with au jus and your choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill image

 

Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill

1365 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Bread$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
More about Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill

