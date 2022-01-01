Fort Mill pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Mill
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Large Garden
|$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Side Garden
|$4.00
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Six Knots
|Side Garden
|$4.00
|Large Garden
|$7.00
