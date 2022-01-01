Fort Mill pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Fort Mill

Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Garden$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
More about Empire Pizza
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Large Garden$7.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
More about Empire Pizza
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pie$13.95
Cheese Pizza
XLarge Pie$16.95
Cheese Pizza
Medium Pie$10.95
Cheese Pizza
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

