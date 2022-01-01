Calamari in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve calamari
More about Pho & Sushi
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
|Fried Calamari
|$9.00
Fried calamari in Cajun seasoning served with aioli sauce.
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Pub Calamari
|$13.00
sweet chili glazed wok fired calamari served with red & green bell peppers and red onions.
More about Napa At Kingsley
Napa At Kingsley
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill
|Crispy Calamari
|$18.00
seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, thai chili aioli, fines herbes