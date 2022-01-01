Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Fort Mill

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$9.00
Fried calamari in Cajun seasoning served with aioli sauce.
More about Pho & Sushi
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pub Calamari$13.00
sweet chili glazed wok fired calamari served with red & green bell peppers and red onions.
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Main pic

 

Napa At Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$18.00
seasoned flour, hot cherry peppers, thai chili aioli, fines herbes
More about Napa At Kingsley
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$11.95
Calamari Picante$12.95
Fried Calameri topped with Onions, Black and Green olives, and Cherry Peppers
Calamari marinara$16.95
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Mill

Meat Calzones

Green Beans

Fried Pickles

Chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Boneless Wings

Fried Ice Cream

Map

More near Fort Mill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston