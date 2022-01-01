Cheeseburgers in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Cheeseburger
|$4.00
certified angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bun
Charanda Mexican Grill
1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill
|Cheeseburger w/ Fries
|$5.35
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay
|Kid’s Cheeseburger and Fries
|$6.00
burger, mozz/prov blend, rosemary fries
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Killingtons Cheeseburger
|$12.00
certified angus ground beef served with choice of cheese and a side please let us know if you would like lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion in request option
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$8.00
cheeseburger with american cheese served with a fruit cup and one side item