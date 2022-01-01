Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$4.00
chicken salad (chicken, mayonnaise, red onion, garlic, sweet relish), lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla
More about Plaza
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Miyabi Jr Express image

SUSHI

Miyabi Jr Express

1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Hibachi Chicken Salad$6.50
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Main pic

 

Napa At Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Base$6.00
fava bean purée, arugula, grape tomatoes, chèvre, crispy onions, creamy garlic dressing
More about Napa At Kingsley

