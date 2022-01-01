Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Three. Grilled Upon Request. Choice of Side.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$7.00
Five Tenders
More about Empire Pizza
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers Quesadilla$5.75
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$6.25
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Blacow Burger image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blacow Burger

1646 SC-160, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3600 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tender$7.50
5pc Chicken Tender$9.00
More about Blacow Burger
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large chicken tenders tossed in a sauce of your choice (or plain) and served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Three. Grilled Upon Request. Choice of Side.
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders$7.00
Five Tenders
More about Empire Pizza
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$6.95
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

