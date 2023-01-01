Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Fort Mill

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve chopped salad

Consumer pic

 

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$9.00
tomatoes. olives. pepperoncini. bacon. crispy cannellini beans. citrus vinaigrette
More about Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Canteen -

2570 Lake Haigler Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Salad$12.95
Mixed Greens topped with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, apples, sunflower seeds, diced tomatoes and bacon. Finished with a citrus vinaigrette.
Can be made vegan or vegetarian.
add chicken +5
add salmon +7
More about Gateway Canteen -

Map

Map

