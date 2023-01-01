Chopped salad in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve chopped salad
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay
|Chopped Salad
|$9.00
tomatoes. olives. pepperoncini. bacon. crispy cannellini beans. citrus vinaigrette
Gateway Canteen -
2570 Lake Haigler Dr, Fort Mill
|Chopped Salad
|$12.95
Mixed Greens topped with blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, apples, sunflower seeds, diced tomatoes and bacon. Finished with a citrus vinaigrette.
Can be made vegan or vegetarian.
add chicken +5
add salmon +7