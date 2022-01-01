Cobb salad in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve cobb salad
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
mixed greens, grape tomatoes, bacon, egg, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions and avocado
Napa At Kingsley
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill
|Cobb Salad Base
|$6.00
mixed greens, kale, grape tomatoes, gorgonzola, avocado, smoked bacon lardons, preserved lemon butter croutons,
citrus white balsamic vinaigrette