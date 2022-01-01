Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Mill restaurants you'll love

Fort Mill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fort Mill

Must-try Fort Mill restaurants

The Lucky Duck Gastropub image

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
grilled buffalo chicken, blended cheeses, pickled onions & jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles, served with pico de gallo & sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla
Truffle Fries$8.00
white truffle oil, grated parmesan, honey
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beergarden Brat$7.99
bratwurst, creole mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut
Carolina Dog$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
Farm Burger$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Burger Craft - Fort Mill image

 

Burger Craft - Fort Mill

Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1. Burger in a Bowl$6.99
#2 BC Burger$6.99
Fries$2.95
More about Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Fields Salad$4.00
baby arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, strawberries, cranberries, pistachios, goat cheese, honey sumac dressing
Southern Peach Salad$4.00
spinach, chilled grilled peaches, prosciutto, candied pecans, buffalo mozzarella, cracked peppercorn basil dressing
Caesar Salad$4.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Plaza
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Empire Pizza
Main pic

 

Inizio Fort Mill

816 Brayden Parkway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ITALIAN CHOPPED$12.00
Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette
PISTACCHIO$24.00
Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios
CAESAR$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
More about Inizio Fort Mill
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Beef Tacos (1)$2.99
Queso Dip$6.50
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Pho & Sushi image

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Fried Rice$10.00
Chicken, eggs, pea & carrot.
Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork$13.00
Grilled marinated pork. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Godzilla Roll$12.00
Spicy tuna & avocado roll in nod, lightly fried. Topped with masago, scallion, aioli and eel sauce.
More about Pho & Sushi
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen image

 

Salmeri's Italian Kitchen

526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artichoke and Goat Cheese Pizza$12.00
our sauce. prosciutto. goat cheese. spinach and caramelized onions
Kid Pizza$8.00
small kid's cheese or pepperoni pizza with house marinara
Brennan’s Bolognese$18.00
well kinda. meatballs. fennel sausage. shortribs. sauce. pappardelle. pesto
More about Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
Miyabi Jr Express image

SUSHI

Miyabi Jr Express

1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hibachi Shrimp$10.25
Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini
Hibachi Steak & Shrimp$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Teriyaki Chicken$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
More about Miyabi Jr Express
Consumer pic

 

Spice Asian Kitchen

251 Textile Way, Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (638 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tom Kha Soup$8.00
Chicken, coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions
Spice Bowl$17.00
Pork shoulder, pickled onion, scallions, slaw, edamame, jalapeno, fried egg, sweet chili sauce, over sushi rice
Side Noodles$3.00
More about Spice Asian Kitchen
Blacow Burger image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blacow Burger

1646 SC-160, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3600 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Carolina BBQ Cheese$12.00
Caba Chicken$10.00
More about Blacow Burger
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
BBQ Grilled Salmon$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Main pic

 

Napa At Kingsley

1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$16.00
balsamic barbecue sauce, napa cabbage slaw, crispy onions
Fig & Proscuitto Pizza$15.00
drunken fig purée, crumbled gorgonzola,
white cheddar, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil
Duck Duo$38.00
roasted breast, confit leg, roasted mushroom & fennel risotto, herb salad, bing cherry duck demi-glace
More about Napa At Kingsley
The Flipside Cafe image

BBQ

The Flipside Cafe

3150 US-21, Suite 112, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (3510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken Alfredo$6.00
pasta. bread.
24 Hour Braised Beef Shortribs$25.00
toasted farro risotto. port jus. crème fraiche. honey roasted carrots. buttermilk fried onions.
Crispy Crab Cakes$13.00
lusty monk mayo. arugula & fennel.
More about The Flipside Cafe
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
More about Empire Pizza
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pie$14.95
Cheese Pizza
Medium Pie$10.95
Cheese Pizza
XLarge Pie$17.95
Cheese Pizza
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina
Blue Smokehouse image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Blue Smokehouse

1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich
8 Wings$14.50
Brisket Sandwich
More about Blue Smokehouse
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill

516 Mercantile Place, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill image

 

Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill

1365 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Artisan Bread$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
More about Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill
Emmets Social Table image

 

Emmets Social Table

100 Main St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Emmets Social Table
Restaurant banner

 

Knowledge Perk

900 Crossroads Plaza, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large Chai Tea Latte$4.85
Lunch Empanada$5.95
Small Iced Americano$4.35
More about Knowledge Perk
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0185 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0185

1143 Stonecrest Boulevard, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
Popular items
10" - Serves 18
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0185
Clean Juice image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • ICE CREAM

Clean Juice

1329 Broadcloth St, Fort Mill

Avg 4.8 (668 reviews)
More about Clean Juice
Small Bar image

GRILL

Small Bar

3415 HWY 51, Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (275 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Small Bar
Twisted Eats Truck image

 

Twisted Eats Truck

10020 Highland Creek Circle, Indian Land

No reviews yet
More about Twisted Eats Truck
Good Life Organic Kitchen - Fort Mill image

 

Good Life Organic Kitchen - Fort Mill

110 Clebourne Street Unit 102, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about Good Life Organic Kitchen - Fort Mill
Brixx Pizza image

 

Brixx Pizza

1343 BROADCLOTH STREET, FORT MILL

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Brixx Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Roman's All Star Cafe

1641 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Roman's All Star Cafe

