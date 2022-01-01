Fort Mill restaurants you'll love
Must-try Fort Mill restaurants
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
grilled buffalo chicken, blended cheeses, pickled onions & jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles, served with pico de gallo & sour cream
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
hand breaded chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, celery, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing & crumbles and a flour tortilla
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
white truffle oil, grated parmesan, honey
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Beergarden Brat
|$7.99
bratwurst, creole mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut
|Carolina Dog
|$5.99
All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion
|Farm Burger
|$9.29
Heirloom tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|1. Burger in a Bowl
|$6.99
|#2 BC Burger
|$6.99
|Fries
|$2.95
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Sweet Fields Salad
|$4.00
baby arugula, roasted sweet potatoes, strawberries, cranberries, pistachios, goat cheese, honey sumac dressing
|Southern Peach Salad
|$4.00
spinach, chilled grilled peaches, prosciutto, candied pecans, buffalo mozzarella, cracked peppercorn basil dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Inizio Fort Mill
816 Brayden Parkway, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|ITALIAN CHOPPED
|$12.00
Romaine and Arugula Blend, Salami, Cherry Tomatoes, Sweet Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Vinaigrette
|PISTACCHIO
|$24.00
Rosemary, Sea Salt, Ricotta, Buffalo Mozzarella, Garlic, Pistachio Pesto Sauce, Pistachios
|CAESAR
|$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Charanda Mexican Grill
1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
|Beef Tacos (1)
|$2.99
|Queso Dip
|$6.50
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$10.00
Chicken, eggs, pea & carrot.
|Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork
|$13.00
Grilled marinated pork. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
|Godzilla Roll
|$12.00
Spicy tuna & avocado roll in nod, lightly fried. Topped with masago, scallion, aioli and eel sauce.
Salmeri's Italian Kitchen
526 Mercantile Pl. Suite 101, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Artichoke and Goat Cheese Pizza
|$12.00
our sauce. prosciutto. goat cheese. spinach and caramelized onions
|Kid Pizza
|$8.00
small kid's cheese or pepperoni pizza with house marinara
|Brennan’s Bolognese
|$18.00
well kinda. meatballs. fennel sausage. shortribs. sauce. pappardelle. pesto
SUSHI
Miyabi Jr Express
1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Hibachi Shrimp
|$10.25
Served with steamed broccoli, fried rice, onions, and zucchini
|Hibachi Steak & Shrimp
|$13.75
Served with steamed broccoli, mushrooms, fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
|Teriyaki Chicken
|$8.25
Our famous teriyaki chicken served with fried rice, onions, and zucchini.
Spice Asian Kitchen
251 Textile Way, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Tom Kha Soup
|$8.00
Chicken, coconut milk, mushroom, tomato, scallions
|Spice Bowl
|$17.00
Pork shoulder, pickled onion, scallions, slaw, edamame, jalapeno, fried egg, sweet chili sauce, over sushi rice
|Side Noodles
|$3.00
Blacow Burger
1646 SC-160, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Classic
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
|Carolina BBQ Cheese
|$12.00
|Caba Chicken
|$10.00
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
(2) chicken tenders served with your choice of dip sauce, a fruit cup and one side item
|BBQ Grilled Salmon
|$19.50
Glazed in molasses dijon sauce served with two side items
Napa At Kingsley
1310 Broadcloth Street Suite 101, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
balsamic barbecue sauce, napa cabbage slaw, crispy onions
|Fig & Proscuitto Pizza
|$15.00
drunken fig purée, crumbled gorgonzola,
white cheddar, baby arugula, extra virgin olive oil
|Duck Duo
|$38.00
roasted breast, confit leg, roasted mushroom & fennel risotto, herb salad, bing cherry duck demi-glace
The Flipside Cafe
3150 US-21, Suite 112, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken Alfredo
|$6.00
pasta. bread.
|24 Hour Braised Beef Shortribs
|$25.00
toasted farro risotto. port jus. crème fraiche. honey roasted carrots. buttermilk fried onions.
|Crispy Crab Cakes
|$13.00
lusty monk mayo. arugula & fennel.
Empire Pizza
1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina
8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Large Pie
|$14.95
Cheese Pizza
|Medium Pie
|$10.95
Cheese Pizza
|XLarge Pie
|$17.95
Cheese Pizza
Blue Smokehouse
1500 Fort Mill Pkwy, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|8 Wings
|$14.50
|Brisket Sandwich
Eggs Up Grill
516 Mercantile Place, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
Epic Chophouse - Fort Mill
1365 Broadcloth Street, Fort Mill
|Popular items
|Artisan Bread
|$5.00
House Bake with Whipped Butter
Knowledge Perk
900 Crossroads Plaza, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|Large Chai Tea Latte
|$4.85
|Lunch Empanada
|$5.95
|Small Iced Americano
|$4.35
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0185
1143 Stonecrest Boulevard, Tega Cay
|Popular items
|10" - Serves 18
Small Bar
3415 HWY 51, Fort Mill
Twisted Eats Truck
10020 Highland Creek Circle, Indian Land
Good Life Organic Kitchen - Fort Mill
110 Clebourne Street Unit 102, Fort Mill
Brixx Pizza
1343 BROADCLOTH STREET, FORT MILL
Roman's All Star Cafe
1641 Gold Hill Road, Fort Mill