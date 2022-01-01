Crispy chicken in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Chicken Crispies
|$7.99
1/2 lb of chicken bites, tossed with your choice of sauce. Bama, Stateline, Buffalo, Moonshine BBQ or plain
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots