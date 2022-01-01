Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Crispies$7.99
1/2 lb of chicken bites, tossed with your choice of sauce. Bama, Stateline, Buffalo, Moonshine BBQ or plain
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, and shredded carrots
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

