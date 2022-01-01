Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Fort Mill
/
Fort Mill
/
Edamame
Fort Mill restaurants that serve edamame
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
No reviews yet
Edamame
$5.00
Steamed soybeans
More about Pho & Sushi
Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
251 Textile Way, Fort Mill
Avg 4.5
(638 reviews)
Edamame
$8.00
Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Soy beans, garlic, chili
More about Spice Asian Kitchen - 251 Textile Way
