French toast in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve french toast

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Focaccia French Toast$12.50
three slices served with maple syrup and your choice of two sides
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Eggs Up Grill image

 

Eggs Up Grill

516 Mercantile Place, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill

