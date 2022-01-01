Grilled chicken in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce
Charanda Mexican Grill
1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
|Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
|Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.