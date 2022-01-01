Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bun Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber & mint.
Com Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken. Served with white rice, tomato, cucumber.
More about Pho & Sushi
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Tenders$12.00
(4) large grilled chicken tenders tossed in a wing sauce (or plain) served with your favorite dipping sauces.
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina image

PIZZA

Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

8356 Charlotte Hwy, Fort Mill

Avg 3.9 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Basil$9.95
More about Mama's Pizza and Pasta of South Carolina

