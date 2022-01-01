Philly cheesesteaks in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$4.00
sliced top round, melted american cheese, peppers, onions, hoagie roll
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill
|Large Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
|Small Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.00
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.
|Calzone Philly Cheesesteak
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Philly Steak, Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom.