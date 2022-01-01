Pretzels in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve pretzels
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.99
Empire Pizza
1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill
|Giant Pub Pretzel
|$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese, Bavarian Mustard, Jalapenos
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
940 Market St., Fort Mill
|KRP Pub Pretzel
|$12.50
warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard