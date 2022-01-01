Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Fort Mill

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve pretzels

Farm Haus image

 

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$6.99
More about Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
Empire Pizza image

 

Empire Pizza

1504 Carolina Pl Dr Ste 117, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Pub Pretzel$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese, Bavarian Mustard, Jalapenos
More about Empire Pizza
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
KRP Pub Pretzel$12.50
warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1218 Rosemont Dr, Fort Mill

Avg 4.7 (6155 reviews)
Takeout
Giant Pub Pretzel$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese, Bavarian Mustard, Jalapenos
More about Empire Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Mill

Chocolate Cannolis

Chicken Pasta

Fried Rice

Fried Pickles

Shrimp Rolls

Pork Chops

Cake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Fort Mill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston