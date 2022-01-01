Quesadillas in Fort Mill
Fort Mill restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Lucky Duck Gastropub
993 Market Street, Fort MIll
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.00
grilled buffalo chicken, blended cheeses, pickled onions & jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles, served with pico de gallo & sour cream
Plaza
1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill
|Blackened Chicken Quesadilla
|$4.00
chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
Charanda Mexican Grill
1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill
|Beef Quesadilla (2)
|$8.95
|Cheese Quesadilla & Rice
|$5.95
|Chicken Fingers Quesadilla
|$5.75