Quesadillas in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

The Lucky Duck Gastropub

993 Market Street, Fort MIll

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$11.00
grilled buffalo chicken, blended cheeses, pickled onions & jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles, served with pico de gallo & sour cream
More about The Lucky Duck Gastropub
Plaza image

 

Plaza

1423 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Quesadilla$4.00
chicken, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole
More about Plaza
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Quesadilla (2)$8.95
Cheese Quesadilla & Rice$5.95
Chicken Fingers Quesadilla$5.75
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Killingtons Restaurant & Pub image

 

Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

940 Market St., Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
made with pepperjack and cheddar cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
More about Killingtons Restaurant & Pub

