Quinoa salad in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve quinoa salad

Item pic

 

Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack

314 N. White Street, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quinoa Salad$7.00
Baby Spinach, Quinoa, Pickled Red Onions, Sunflower Seeds, Strawberries, and Crumbled Feta.
More about Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack
Item pic

 

Ilios Crafted Greek- Fort Mill Location - BAXTER VILLAGE FORT MILL

951 Market Street, Baxter Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seasonal Salad-Broccoli,Quinoa,Kasseri cheese, Dried Cherries, Honey Yogurt Dressing$9.45
marinated mission figs
manouri goat cheese
candied walnuts
ouzo vinaigrette
More about Ilios Crafted Greek- Fort Mill Location - BAXTER VILLAGE FORT MILL

