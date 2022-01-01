Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura rolls in
Fort Mill
/
Fort Mill
/
Shrimp Tempura Rolls
Fort Mill restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls
Pho & Sushi
1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.00
Tempura shrimp roll.
More about Pho & Sushi
SUSHI
Miyabi Jr Express
1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay
Avg 4.7
(181 reviews)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$5.75
More about Miyabi Jr Express
