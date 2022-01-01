Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Fort Mill

Go
Fort Mill restaurants
Toast

Fort Mill restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Pho & Sushi image

 

Pho & Sushi

1143 Stonecrest Blvd Ste 107, Tega Cay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll$6.00
Tempura shrimp roll.
More about Pho & Sushi
Miyabi Jr Express image

SUSHI

Miyabi Jr Express

1157 stonecrest blvd, Tega Cay

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.75
More about Miyabi Jr Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Mill

Carbonara

Tuna Rolls

Ravioli

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chipotle Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Boneless Wings

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Fort Mill to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clover

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston