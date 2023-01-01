Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Fort Mill

Fort Mill restaurants
Fort Mill restaurants that serve street tacos

Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican of Fort Mill

1504 Carolina Pl Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Street Tacos (4)$15.95
Grilled Street Tacos (3)$14.95
More about Charanda Mexican of Fort Mill
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Canteen -

2570 Lake Haigler Dr, Fort Mill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Street Tacos$13.95
Three chicken tacos marinated in tomato, cilantro and fresh lime juice. Topped with fresh tomato, cilantro, onion, and avocado. Served on flour tortillas with lime wedges on the side.
sub corn tortillas on any taco +1
sub plant-based beef for any taco +3
More about Gateway Canteen -

