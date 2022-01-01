Fort Myers restaurants you'll love
Fort Myers's top cuisines
Must-try Fort Myers restaurants
Skillets
13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet
|$12.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, fresh Tomato. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
|Fruit Pancake Platter
|$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
|3 Crepes
|$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
PIZZA
Fine Folk Pizza
11300 Lindbergh Blvd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Game Time
Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch dressing swirl on top, hot sauce base and swirl on top, Fine Folk premier mozzarella blend, Monterey jack cheese, and cheddar cheese.
|Yo' Paulie
Signature roasted garlic sauce, pepperoni, ricotta, drizzled with chili infused honey, and topped with fresh basil.
|The Carne
A meat-lover’s pizza!
Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and fresh basil.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito Co.
8595 College Pkwy, FORT MYERS
|Popular items
|BOWL
|$8.50
Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
|Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
|Bacon, Avocado Skillet
|$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers
8024 Alico Rd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Ranch 2oz
|$0.85
|Large Fry
|$5.50
|20 Wings
|$25.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
41 Diner
19050 S Tamiami trail, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
hot, fluffy, and crisp, served with butter and syrup
|French Dip
|$11.99
Thinly sliced homemade roast beef, swiss cheese, and au jus for dipping.
|Bacon Avocado
|$11.99
three egg omelet with bacon, Avocado and your choice of cheese served with homefries and toast
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
6900 daniels pkwy, fort myers
|Popular items
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
Sweet Bean Cafe
Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Grilled BLT Sandwich
|$14.00
|Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
|Iced Tea
|$3.50
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • PHO • RAMEN
Slurping Dragon
5611 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Kid Rice
|$6.95
Rice with Teriyaki Chicken
|Meaty Bowl
|$16.45
white rice, bulgogi, spicy pork, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, green onion, carrot, corn, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo.
|Vegetable Spring Roll
|$5.95
2 pieces spring rolls with homemade dipping sauce.
The Speckled Egg Cafe
13391 McGregor Blvd, College Parkway
|Popular items
|Bagel W/Cream Cheese
|$3.50
|BACON,Side
|$4.00
|Western Scramble
|$9.00
Tacos y Ceviches
7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
|Carnitas Taco
|$2.99
|Fish Taco
|$3.99
Beef 'O' Brady's
11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers
|Popular items
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
3 Pepper Burrito
2231 FIRST ST, FT MYERS
|Popular items
|SALAD
|$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers
4383 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover
|$3.50
Homemade Turnover stuffed with beef or chicken.
|A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides
|$15.99
Grilled Flap Steak, Chuleta, chicken or Milanesa served with white rice, plantains, fries and 2 fried eggs
|Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style
Wok sauteed Fried rice, with peppers, onions, scallions, scramble eggs, soy soy, ginger. your choice of Meat.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
The Dog House Café
3550 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Doghouse Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Cooked to Order with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on a Brioche Roll
|Build Your Own Burger
|$9.00
Fresh made patty! Cooked to Order
|The "Almost Famous" Cuban Sandwich
|$10.00
Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Pitt Fired Ham, Swiss, Pickle and House Made Cuban Sauce...Almost World Famous
Wally's Deli
8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Wally's Cheese Steak
Thin Sliced Steak,Peppers, Onions & Specialty Cheese Sauce
|Wu-Tang Wrap
|$9.99
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spinach, Avocado, Sweet Sriracha, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted Swiss Cheese In Pressed Flour Tortilla
|#Hangover
|$8.99
2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted American Cheese on Kaiser Roll
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
2122 First St., Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Classic Roll
|$17.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
|CT Roll
|$17.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.00
Cheeburger Cheeburger
20350 Summerland Blvd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|SHAKES
|$5.49
|SINGLE
|$5.99
|SINGLE RINGS
|$3.49
Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant
4901 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers
|Popular items
|CALDO DE GALLINA
|$16.99
|Pupusas
|$2.50
|Taco Azada
|$3.00
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Charly Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
|Super Taco Salad
|$12.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
|Pollo Asado Tacos
|$15.00
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
Green Cup Café
1412 Dean Street STE #100, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Vegan Lobster Roll
|$12.49
Marinated heart of palms, vegan mayo, dill, served on a
vegan herb hoagie. Order with a side of your choice.
|Avocado Bagel
|$9.99
Avocado, cucumbers, pickled onions, vegan mayo, micro-greens
and tomatoes on a toasted bagel. Order with a side of your choice.
|Café Latte
Steamed milk frothed and mixed with espresso. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!
PIZZA
The Standard Restaurant
1520 Broadway, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|MED GREEK SALAD
|$7.99
|BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$10.99
|Banana Cheesecake
|$11.00
3 Pepper Burrito
3260 FORUM BLVD, FT MYERS
|Popular items
|COOKIERITO
|$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
|Kids Lil Quesadilla
|$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub
15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|20 Wings
|$24.99
Served with a side of Celery and Blue Cheese
|(6) Garlic Knots
|$4.99
served with a side of marinara sauce
|16" Supreme Deluxe
|$21.99
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, onions, ham
PIZZA
The Standard Restaurant
5031 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Kids Pasta And Marinara
|$6.99
|Classic Wings
|$13.99
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
- 2