Fort Myers restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fort Myers restaurants

Skillets image

 

Skillets

13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado, Swiss, Bacon & Tomato Omelet$12.95
3 AA Whipped Eggs, Avocado, Bacon, fresh Tomato. With either Skillets Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
3 Crepes$8.75
3 buttery tender homemade crepes with a light dusting of powdered sugar.
More about Skillets
Fine Folk Pizza image

PIZZA

Fine Folk Pizza

11300 Lindbergh Blvd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.6 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Game Time
Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch dressing swirl on top, hot sauce base and swirl on top, Fine Folk premier mozzarella blend, Monterey jack cheese, and cheddar cheese.
Yo' Paulie
Signature roasted garlic sauce, pepperoni, ricotta, drizzled with chili infused honey, and topped with fresh basil.
The Carne
A meat-lover’s pizza!
Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and fresh basil.
More about Fine Folk Pizza
3 Pepper Burrito Co. image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito Co.

8595 College Pkwy, FORT MYERS

Avg 4.5 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOWL$8.50
Lose the tortilla and customize your burrito rice bowl! Not a salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito Co.
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Quesadilla$11.25
Fajita seasoned Scrambled Eggs, Diced Chicken Sausage, Roasted Pepper Medley, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms. Cheddar Jack golden brown crust. Served with ramekins of Salsa and diced Avocado.
Egg Sandwich$8.95
Toasted or Grilled, 3 Cheeses, Potatoes, Grits or Fruit Cup. Scrambled Eggs or Egg Whites only.
Bacon, Avocado Skillet$13.75
2 Eggs your way over Freshly Cut Avocado and 2 strips of thick cut Smokehouse Bacon. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
More about Skillets
Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers

8024 Alico Rd, Fort Myers

Avg 4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ranch 2oz$0.85
Large Fry$5.50
20 Wings$25.50
More about Wicked Wings n Thing's - Ft Myers
41 Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

41 Diner

19050 S Tamiami trail, Fort Myers

Avg 4 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Belgian Waffle$8.99
hot, fluffy, and crisp, served with butter and syrup
French Dip$11.99
Thinly sliced homemade roast beef, swiss cheese, and au jus for dipping.
Bacon Avocado$11.99
three egg omelet with bacon, Avocado and your choice of cheese served with homefries and toast
More about 41 Diner
3 Pepper Burrito image

TACOS • SALADS

3 Pepper Burrito

6900 daniels pkwy, fort myers

Avg 4.4 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
LIL HOMBRE BURRITO$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Sweet Bean Cafe image

 

Sweet Bean Cafe

Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled BLT Sandwich$14.00
Corned Beef Hash$16.00
Iced Tea$3.50
More about Sweet Bean Cafe
Slurping Dragon image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • POKE • PHO • RAMEN

Slurping Dragon

5611 Six Mile Commercial Court, Fort Myers

Avg 4.1 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kid Rice$6.95
Rice with Teriyaki Chicken
Meaty Bowl$16.45
white rice, bulgogi, spicy pork, teriyaki chicken, sweet onion, green onion, carrot, corn, sweet soy sauce, spicy mayo.
Vegetable Spring Roll$5.95
2 pieces spring rolls with homemade dipping sauce.
More about Slurping Dragon
The Speckled Egg Cafe image

 

The Speckled Egg Cafe

13391 McGregor Blvd, College Parkway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel W/Cream Cheese$3.50
BACON,Side$4.00
Western Scramble$9.00
More about The Speckled Egg Cafe
Tacos y Ceviches image

 

Tacos y Ceviches

7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Taco$2.99
Carnitas Taco$2.99
Fish Taco$3.99
More about Tacos y Ceviches
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
3 Pepper Burrito image

 

3 Pepper Burrito

2231 FIRST ST, FT MYERS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SALAD$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
EL HEFE BURRITO$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers

4383 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1045 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Empanada Beef or Chicken Turnover$3.50
Homemade Turnover stuffed with beef or chicken.
A Lo Pobre Meat with 4 sides$15.99
Grilled Flap Steak, Chuleta, chicken or Milanesa served with white rice, plantains, fries and 2 fried eggs
Arroz Chaufa Fried rice oriental style
Wok sauteed Fried rice, with peppers, onions, scallions, scramble eggs, soy soy, ginger. your choice of Meat.
More about El Gaucho Inca Fort Myers
3 Pepper Burrito image

TACOS

3 Pepper Burrito

24065 PEACHLAND BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (2344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
BURRITO$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
LIL QUESADILLA$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Consumer pic

 

The Dog House Café

3550 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Doghouse Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Fresh Chicken Breast Cooked to Order with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo on a Brioche Roll
Build Your Own Burger$9.00
Fresh made patty! Cooked to Order
The "Almost Famous" Cuban Sandwich$10.00
Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Pitt Fired Ham, Swiss, Pickle and House Made Cuban Sauce...Almost World Famous
More about The Dog House Café
Wally's Deli image

 

Wally's Deli

8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wally's Cheese Steak
Thin Sliced Steak,Peppers, Onions & Specialty Cheese Sauce
Wu-Tang Wrap$9.99
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spinach, Avocado, Sweet Sriracha, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted Swiss Cheese In Pressed Flour Tortilla
#Hangover$8.99
2 Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted American Cheese on Kaiser Roll
More about Wally's Deli
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

2122 First St., Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Roll$17.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter
CT Roll$17.00
Served warm, tossed in butter
Whoopie Pie$3.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

 

Cheeburger Cheeburger

20350 Summerland Blvd, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHAKES$5.49
SINGLE$5.99
SINGLE RINGS$3.49
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant image

 

Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant

4901 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CALDO DE GALLINA$16.99
Pupusas$2.50
Taco Azada$3.00
More about Doña Juana Guatemalan Restaurant
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charly Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
Super Taco Salad$12.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Pollo Asado Tacos$15.00
All tacos come with rice and your choice of charro,black or refried beans.
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
Green Cup Café image

 

Green Cup Café

1412 Dean Street STE #100, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegan Lobster Roll$12.49
Marinated heart of palms, vegan mayo, dill, served on a
vegan herb hoagie. Order with a side of your choice.
Avocado Bagel$9.99
Avocado, cucumbers, pickled onions, vegan mayo, micro-greens
and tomatoes on a toasted bagel. Order with a side of your choice.
Café Latte
Steamed milk frothed and mixed with espresso. Order hot or iced and customize with different flavors, milks and more!
More about Green Cup Café
The Standard Restaurant image

PIZZA

The Standard Restaurant

1520 Broadway, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MED GREEK SALAD$7.99
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.99
Banana Cheesecake$11.00
More about The Standard Restaurant
3 Pepper Burrito image

 

3 Pepper Burrito

3260 FORUM BLVD, FT MYERS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
COOKIERITO$3.00
Try our trademarked wow machine!
Chocolate chip cookie dough, deep fried then powdered sugared!
Kids Lil Quesadilla$5.99
Kids 12 & Under
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
NACHOS$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
Maverick Grille image

 

Maverick Grille

4480 Fowler St Suite 101, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maverick Grille
Blue Pointe image

 

Blue Pointe

13499 S. Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Blue Pointe
Paseo Tiki Bar image

 

Paseo Tiki Bar

11611 Paseo Grande Blvd, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Paseo Tiki Bar
Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub image

 

Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub

15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
20 Wings$24.99
Served with a side of Celery and Blue Cheese
(6) Garlic Knots$4.99
served with a side of marinara sauce
16" Supreme Deluxe$21.99
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushroom, green pepper, onions, ham
More about Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Standard Restaurant

5031 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Pasta And Marinara$6.99
Classic Wings$13.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
More about The Standard Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Cape Cod Fish Co

15501 Old McGregor Blvd St. 12, Fort Myers

Avg 4.7 (1046 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cape Cod Fish Co

