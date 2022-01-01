Fort Myers bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Myers

Tacos y Ceviches image

 

Tacos y Ceviches

7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ground Beef Taco$2.79
Al Pastor Taco$2.99
Chicken Taco$2.99
More about Tacos y Ceviches
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Charly Burrito$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
Crispy Tacos$15.00
Crispy tacos with choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
Super Taco Salad$12.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
The Standard Restaurant image

PIZZA

The Standard Restaurant

1520 Broadway, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUFF CHIX SAND$17.99
2 Meatball App$9.00
STEAK SALAD MED$8.99
More about The Standard Restaurant
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

The Standard Restaurant

5031 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pot Roast Dinner$18.99
Baked Vegan Parm$11.99
CUBAN$11.99
More about The Standard Restaurant

