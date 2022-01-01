Fort Myers breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Fort Myers
More about Skillets
Skillets
13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
|$13.75
Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with 2 AA Eggs your way. With Skillets Potatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
|Cuban Panini
|$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Side of Bacon
|$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
|Corned Beef Hash Skillet
|$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
|Fruit Pancake Platter
|$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
More about The Speckled Egg Cafe
The Speckled Egg Cafe
13391 McGregor Blvd, College Parkway
|Popular items
|BACON,Side
|$4.00
|EGGS ONLY (3)
|Classic Omelet
|$10.25
More about Wally's Deli
Wally's Deli
8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Taylor Pork Roll Egg & Cheese
|$6.99
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Taylor Ham & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll
|Wu-Tang Wrap
|$9.99
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spinach, Avocado, Sweet Sriracha, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted Swiss Cheese In Pressed Flour Tortilla
|Sedona Sunrise
|$9.99
2 Scrambled Eggs, House Chipotle Ranch, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Onion, Hash Brown & Melted American Cheese in Flour Tortilla