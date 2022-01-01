Fort Myers cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Fort Myers

Sweet Bean Cafe image

 

Sweet Bean Cafe

Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cafe Salad$12.00
Craisin Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.00
More about Sweet Bean Cafe
The Speckled Egg Cafe image

 

The Speckled Egg Cafe

13391 McGregor Blvd, College Parkway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BACON,Side$4.00
EGGS ONLY (3)
Classic Omelet$10.25
More about The Speckled Egg Cafe
Green Cup Café image

 

Green Cup Café

1412 Dean Street STE #100, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Moon Milk Boba
Lavender, vanilla and oat milk topped off with our butterfly pea tea. Customize your boba tea with the available boba bubbles we offer!
Avocado Bagel$9.99
Avocado, cucumbers, pickled onions, vegan mayo, micro-greens
and tomatoes on a toasted bagel. Order with a side of your choice.
Vegan Lobster Roll$12.49
Marinated heart of palms, vegan mayo, dill, served on a
vegan herb hoagie. Order with a side of your choice.
More about Green Cup Café

