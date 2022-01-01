Fort Myers sandwich spots you'll love

Skillets image

 

Skillets

13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Denver Skillet$12.95
2 Eggs your way over Ham, Peppers, Onion, Tomato, 3 Cheeses. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$13.75
Homemade Corned Beef Hash topped with 2 AA Eggs your way. With Skillets Potatoes. Choice of Toast, Biscuit, Scone, or Banana Bread.
Cuban Panini$12.25
Shaved Ham, Pulled Pork, layered with Swiss, Dill Pickle, Honey Mustard on a grilled Hoagie Roll. Choose a side of either Parmesan Potato Pancake or Kettle Chips, or Coleslaw.
More about Skillets
Skillets image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side of Bacon$5.75
Smokehouse, thick cut, maple cured and oven baked.
Corned Beef Hash Skillet$13.95
2 Eggs your way over homemade Corned Beef Hash. On a bed of Skillets Potatoes or Speckled Grits with your choice of Toast, Scone, Biscuit or Banana Bread.
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
More about Skillets
Wally's Deli image

 

Wally's Deli

8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taylor Pork Roll Egg & Cheese$6.99
2 Eggs, 2 Slices of Taylor Ham & American Cheese On Kaiser Roll
Wu-Tang Wrap$9.99
2 Eggs Scrambled, Spinach, Avocado, Sweet Sriracha, Bacon, Sausage, Hashbrown & Melted Swiss Cheese In Pressed Flour Tortilla
Sedona Sunrise$9.99
2 Scrambled Eggs, House Chipotle Ranch, Bacon, Avocado, Grilled Onion, Hash Brown & Melted American Cheese in Flour Tortilla
More about Wally's Deli

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

