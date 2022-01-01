Fort Myers Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Fort Myers
More about 3 Pepper Burrito Co.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito Co.
8595 College Pkwy, FORT MYERS
|Popular items
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
6900 daniels pkwy, fort myers
|Popular items
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
More about Tacos y Ceviches
Tacos y Ceviches
7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Ground Beef Taco
|$2.79
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.99
|Chicken Taco
|$2.99
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
3 Pepper Burrito
2231 FIRST ST, FT MYERS
|Popular items
|SALAD
|$8.50
Ummm....its a Salad.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|CHURRO CHIPS
|$1.00
Flour tortilla cut up to chips. Fried & Coated w/ Cinnamon Sugar!
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|TACOS
|$8.50
Comes w/two tacos. Either two soft fresh pressed flour tortillas or two large 8-inch fresh fried corn shell. If you want one of each select both!
Comes with chips & salsa as well : )
|LIL QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Smaller version of our amazing quesadilla. 10" Fresh pressed tortilla w/choice of toppings. Selected sauces always come on the side.
Comes w/ Chips & Salsa!
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Popular items
|Charly Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
|Crispy Tacos
|$15.00
Crispy tacos with choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.
|Super Taco Salad
|$12.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
3 Pepper Burrito
3260 FORUM BLVD, FT MYERS
|Popular items
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
|NACHOS
|$8.50
Nacho average nachos. Bed of chips loaded up with your favorite toppings and sauces. Of course queso is included on the side....duh
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!