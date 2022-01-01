Burritos in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve burritos
More about Skillets
Skillets
13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito Co.
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito Co.
8595 College Pkwy, FORT MYERS
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.75
3 AA Eggs scrambled or Egg Whites with diced Bacon, Pork Sausage, Ham, 3 Cheeses. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Wrapped in a Flour or Multi Grain Tortilla. Potatoes or Grits or Fruit Cup.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
TACOS • SALADS
3 Pepper Burrito
6900 daniels pkwy, fort myers
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
3 Pepper Burrito
2231 FIRST ST, FT MYERS
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
TACOS
3 Pepper Burrito
24065 PEACHLAND BLVD, PORT CHARLOTTE
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
More about Wally's Deli
Wally's Deli
8024 Alico Rd B2, Fort Myers
|San Carlos Burrito
|$7.99
2 Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hashbrown, Grilled Onions & American Cheese In A Pressed Flour Tortilla
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Charly Burrito
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef and rice, topped with sour cream sauce and green tomatillo sauce. Served with beans, lettuce, and guacamole salad.
More about Green Cup Café
Green Cup Café
1412 Dean Street STE #100, Fort Myers
|Dean Street Burrito
|$12.99
JUST egg, Beyond breakfast sausage, hash browns,
tomatoes, pickled onions, roasted peppers & onions, secret breakfast sauce. Order with a side of your choice.
More about 3 Pepper Burrito
3 Pepper Burrito
3260 FORUM BLVD, FT MYERS
|LIL HOMBRE BURRITO
|$7.50
Smaller version of our famous fresh pressed Burrito. Fresh pressed 9" tortilla with all your favorites. Includes chips & salsa!
|EL HEFE BURRITO
|$14.00
Seriously huge! Famous fresh pressed 24" tortilla. Comes with double the meat on this bad boy!
Includes Chips & Salsa
|BURRITO
|$8.50
The famous 12" Hand pressed, fresh cooked tortilla. Comes with chips and salsa.