Chimichangas in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve chimichangas

Cantina 109 - 9908 Gulf Coast Main St,

9908 Gulf Coast Main St,, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$16.00
10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef, seasoned grilled onions, and cheddar jack cheese, deep fried, topped with lettuce, and served with adobo rojo sauce and two sides.
More about Cantina 109 - 9908 Gulf Coast Main St,
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2

4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded chicken Chimichangas$17.99
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pollo(shredded chicken) .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
Al Pastor Chimichangas$18.99
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Topped with your choice of sauce ; sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2

