Chimichangas in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Cantina 109 - 9908 Gulf Coast Main St,
Cantina 109 - 9908 Gulf Coast Main St,
9908 Gulf Coast Main St,, Fort Myers
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
10” flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken, picadillo beef, carnitas pork, or shredded beef, seasoned grilled onions, and cheddar jack cheese, deep fried, topped with lettuce, and served with adobo rojo sauce and two sides.
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Shredded chicken Chimichangas
|$17.99
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and Pollo(shredded chicken) .Topped with your choice of sauce ;sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad
|Al Pastor Chimichangas
|$18.99
12 Flour tortillas filled with cheese and crispy-thin shaving roasted pork marinated with chile guajillo and achiote, cooked with grilled onion, and grilled pineapple. Topped with your choice of sauce ; sour cream sauce, cheese sauce or yellow sauce. Served with rice,refried beans and guacamole-salad