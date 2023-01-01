Enchiladas in Fort Myers
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$14.99
Corn tortilla filled with spinach and cheese topped with poblano sauce or filled with mushroom topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$16.99
Three flour tortillas filled with chicken, topped with green sauce, queso fresco, onions and sour cream, served with rice, beans, lettuce, and avocado sliced.
|Enchiladas Monarca’s
|$17.99
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken or cheese topped with sour cream-poblano sauce or chili sauce. Served with rice, beans.