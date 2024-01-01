Flautas in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve flautas
More about No Manches-FT -
No Manches-FT -
16371 Corporate Commerce Way, Fort Myers
|Chicken Flautas
|$15.00
Seasoned chicken + poblano crema + cotija cheese + purple cabbage + pico de gallo
More about Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
FRENCH FRIES
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill - 2
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Flautas
|$19.99
Three oval corn tortillas filled with barbacoa or shredded chicken, topped with Verde sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, and avocado. Served with rice.