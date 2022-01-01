French toast in Fort Myers

2 Slices French Toast image

 

Skillets

13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
2 Slices of French Toast Platter image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
2 Slices of French Toast Platter$13.25
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. 2 AA Eggs your way. Choice of meat. Add flavors and fruits, extra charge.
2 Slices French Toast$8.95
Generously soak our sourdough white bread with egg rich creamy vanilla batter and griddle to golden perfection. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Sweet Bean Cafe image

 

Sweet Bean Cafe

Mcgregor Blvd, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$13.00
