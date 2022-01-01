Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Fort Myers

Go
Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve garlic knots

Consumer pic

 

Citrolas on College

8841, College Parkway

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knots$7.00
tossed in garlic and butter sauce
More about Citrolas on College
Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub image

 

Nick & Stella’s Family Sports Pub

15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
(6) Garlic Knots$4.99
served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Nick & Stella’s Family Sports Pub

Map

Map

