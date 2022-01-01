Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic knots in
Fort Myers
/
Fort Myers
/
Garlic Knots
Fort Myers restaurants that serve garlic knots
Citrolas on College
8841, College Parkway
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
$7.00
tossed in garlic and butter sauce
More about Citrolas on College
Nick & Stella’s Family Sports Pub
15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers
No reviews yet
(6) Garlic Knots
$4.99
served with a side of marinara sauce
More about Nick & Stella’s Family Sports Pub
