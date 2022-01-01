Greek salad in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Edison Lunch Box
Edison Lunch Box
1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$8.92
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese & Black Olives topped with our house made dressing- add other toppings as desired!
More about The Standard Restaurant
PIZZA
The Standard Restaurant
1520 Broadway, Fort Myers
|LRG GREEK SALAD
|$14.99
More about Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub
Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub
15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers
|Sm Greek Salad
|$8.99
on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing
|Lg Greek Salad
|$10.99
on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing