Greek salad in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Edison Lunch Box

1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad with Chicken$8.92
Grilled Marinated Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese & Black Olives topped with our house made dressing- add other toppings as desired!
More about Edison Lunch Box
The Standard Restaurant image

PIZZA

The Standard Restaurant

1520 Broadway, Fort Myers

Avg 4.2 (1850 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LRG GREEK SALAD$14.99
More about The Standard Restaurant
Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub image

 

Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub

15271 McGregor Blvd # 14, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Greek Salad$8.99
on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing
Lg Greek Salad$10.99
on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions, kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, pepperoncini peppers, with pita bread and side of Greek Dressing
More about Nick & Stellas Family Sports Pub

