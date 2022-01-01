Grits in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve grits
More about Skillets
Skillets
13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
|Grits Cup
|$4.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
More about Skillets
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Skillets
10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers
|Grits Bowl
|$5.95
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
|Grits Cup
|$4.75
Speckled coarse ground white grits, make for a hearty nutritious Southern treat. Add cheese on request.
More about 41 Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
41 Diner
19050 S Tamiami trail, Fort Myers
|Grits
|$2.99
More about Edison Lunch Box
Edison Lunch Box
1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers
|Breakfast Quesadilla with homefries or grits
|$8.45
Flour tortilla grilled with 3 eggs, cheese and your choice of meat served with your choice of side
|2 Eggs over guacamole toast with homefries or grits
|$7.04
|2 Eggs, toast & homefries or grits
|$5.40
2 Eggs any style with your choice of toast served with home fries or grits