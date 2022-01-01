Pancakes in Fort Myers

Skillets

13334 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes$7.25
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). All homemade from scratch with specialty flours.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
Fruit Pancake Platter image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Skillets

10950 Eagle Village Dr, Fort Myers

Avg 4.5 (1423 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit Pancake Platter$14.75
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Choose your favorite flavor(s). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chicken Sausage.
Fruit Pancakes$8.50
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). Add your favorite flavors and fruits.
Pancake Platter$9.95
Choose Buttermilk, Whole Grain or Gluten free (extra charge). With 2 AA Eggs, choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham, or Chicken Sausage.
