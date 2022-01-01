Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Fort Myers

Fort Myers restaurants
Fort Myers restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA

Fine Folk Pizza

11300 Lindbergh Blvd, Fort Myers

Avg 4.6 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
The Prosciutto of Happiness$0.00
Our award-winning pizza dough with our garlic sauce base. Topped with a blend of shredded and fresh mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, and roasted garlic cloves. Finished with sliced prosciutto, balsamic vinaigrette reduction drizzle, and parsley parm.
Arugula & Prosciutto$0.00
Signature fresh roasted garlic oil, pine nuts, Mozzarella, topped with arugula, Blue Cheese crumbles, prosciutto, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, cracked black pepper, and fresh lemon juice.
The Saucy Meatball

12401 Commerce Lakes Dr, Fort Myers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
12" Prosciutto and Fungi Pizza$17.00
16" Prosciutto and Fungi Pizza$23.50
