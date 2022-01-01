Steak fajitas in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Beef 'O' Brady's
11841 Palm Beach Blvd., Ft. Myers
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Trio Fajitas (Chicken, Shrimp and Steak)
|$26.00
Tender Juicy Chicken Breast, Shrimp and Steak, crispy peppers, and sweet onion tossed in an authentic homemade seasoning. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
All fajitas come with rice, choice of black, charro or refried beans , lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas