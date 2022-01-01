Taco salad in Fort Myers
Fort Myers restaurants that serve taco salad
Edison Lunch Box
1700 Monroe Street, Fort Myers
|Taco Salad
|$8.92
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Olives and Seasoned Ground Beef topped with Shredded Mexican Blend Cheese served with nacho chips on the side- add other toppings as desired!
Tacos y Ceviches
7600 Alicos rd, Fort Myers
|Taco Asada Salad
|$11.99
|Taco Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Monarcas Authentic Mexican Cuisine Bar & Grill
4125 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.50
Slices of beef or chicken fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, beans, fresh chopped lettuce, sour cream, and fresh cheese. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.
|Super Taco Salad
|$12.00
Edible tortilla bowl filled with rice,beans, lettuce, chicken or beef, pico, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.