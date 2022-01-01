Go
Fort Oak Restaurant

Offering Take Out
Wednesday-Monday 5p-9p
With Fort Oak and Trust favorites!

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1011 Fort Stockton Dr • $

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)

Popular Items

Hearth Roasted Carrots$18.00
quinoa, humboldt fog, pickled fennel, smoky yogurt, tarragon
Little Gem Salad$18.00
cavolo nero, embered beets, whipped feta, hazelnuts, golden raisins, urfa pepper everything spice, sumac ranch
Goat Milk Cavatelli$28.00
charred broccoli, fennel sausage, summer truffle, grana padano, soft herbs
Asparagus & Snap Peas$19.00
sunflower butter, pickled kohlrabi, crescenza, toasted caraway vinaigrette, basil, rye crumble
Sourdough Bread$10.00
house cultured butter, pacific sea salt
Charred Caulilini$18.00
fermented chile aioli, shallot vinaigrette, smoked almonds, currants, herbs
Chicken Fried Quail$24.00
corn bread, cabbage, local red beans, red eye gravy, date
Dry-Aged Hearth Grilled Burger$23.00
aged cheddar, truffle onion jam, fried egg aioli, fries
Burrata$19.00
smoked honey, aged balsamic, strawberries, radish, pepita crunch, sorrel
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1011 Fort Stockton Dr

San Diego CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

