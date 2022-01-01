Fort Pierce restaurants you'll love

Fort Pierce restaurants
Toast
  • Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Salad
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Fort Pierce restaurants

Sunrise City Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Sunrise City Cafe

204 Orange Ave, Fort Pierce

Avg 4.7 (843 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BUILD OMELETTE$8.99
Shrimp & Grits Bowl$11.99
Biscuit & Gravy$4.99
2nd Street Bistro image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2nd Street Bistro

122 N 2nd St, Fort Pierce

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Bang Shrimp$12.99
Chicken Mac$18.99
House Salad Large$13.99
Phatz image

 

Phatz

412 N Us1, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6pc. Buffalo Combo$12.00
Tea & Lemonade Mix$2.50
Fruit Punch & Lemonade Mix$2.50
Shooter Grill image

 

Shooter Grill

1523 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
100 Piece SPECIAL$50.00
2 Hotdog SPECIAL$4.99
Piehole Wood Pizza image

 

Piehole Wood Pizza

130 S Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Charlenes Coyote Grille

5500 Saint Lucie Blvd., Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9oz Patty Melt$12.50
Swiss, grilled onions & rye
Mac Attack Wrap$11.00
Lettcue, thousand island. american, onions & pickles
6oz Patty Melt$10.50
Swiss, grilled onions & rye
Restaurant banner

 

Chicken & Waffle

7319 Indrio Road Suite 5, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N Cheese$4.99
2Pc White Meat$6.99
Small Collard Greens$3.00
Restaurant banner

 

Fort Pierce Trader's Market

111 Orange Ave., Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 1-IRA

401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Treasure Coast Food Bank Truck 2-EVA

401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tasha's Roti Shop image

 

Tasha's Roti Shop

1523 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kinfolk Southern Eats & Treats

1410 N 25th Street, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Island Beach Bar & Restaurant

2400 s ocean dr, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Treasure Coast Catering image

 

Treasure Coast Catering

401 Angle Road, Fort Pierce

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
