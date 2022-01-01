Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in
Fort Pierce
/
Fort Pierce
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Fort Pierce restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
SMOOTHIES
Sunrise City Cafe
204 Orange Ave, Fort Pierce
Avg 4.7
(843 reviews)
Fried Chicken Waffle Sandwich
$10.99
More about Sunrise City Cafe
Chicken & Waffle - 7319 Indrio Road Suite 5
7319 Indrio Road Suite 5, Fort Pierce
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$4.99
More about Chicken & Waffle - 7319 Indrio Road Suite 5
