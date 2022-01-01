Go
Toast

Fort Recovery Dairy

Come in and enjoy some tasty treats. Get all your favorites grilled, fried, or frozen. Home of the Double Decker!

501 Greenville Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Medium Yogurt Milk Shake$4.40
Ice Cream Quarts$5.00
Yogurt - Small$2.50
Small IC Milk Shake$3.20
Small Clipper - I/C$3.80
Small Sundaes - I/C$3.50
Small Sundaes - Yogurt$3.60
Ice Cream - Kids$1.50
Large Clipper - I/C$5.00
Small Clipper - Yogurt$4.25
See full menu

Location

501 Greenville Rd

Fort Recovery OH

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SH Dairy Dream

No reviews yet

Now Taking Online Orders and Credit Cards!

Order from Union City Roots

No reviews yet

Farm to Table Pizza & BBQ!

Moeller Brew Barn - Maria Stein

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Do Good

No reviews yet

We are a Christian-based restaurant serving American cuisine with a biblical twist. The mission of Do Good Restaurant and Ministry is to spread God's Word through service and food, and to feed people's bodies, minds, and souls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston