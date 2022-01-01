Fort Scott restaurants you'll love

Fort Scott restaurants
  • Fort Scott

Must-try Fort Scott restaurants

Sharky's Pub & Grub image

 

Sharky's Pub & Grub

16 N National Ave, Fort Scott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
The Cheesy$8.99
Day Tripper$8.99
More about Sharky's Pub & Grub
Papa Don's Pizza image

 

Papa Don's Pizza

10 N Main, Fort Scott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Sticks
Pizza Dough Top with Mozzarella Choice of Regular or Garlic Butter and Tub of Pizza Sauce
Papa Don's Special
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Beef, Sausage, Italian sausage, mushroom, black olive, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella.
Jim's Deluxe
Pepperoni, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, italian sausage, mozzarella cheese and real bacon bits.
More about Papa Don's Pizza
Banner pic

 

Luthers BBQ Ft. Scott

3 West Oak Street, Fort Scott

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Luthers BBQ Ft. Scott
